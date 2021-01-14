Bangalore: India does not want a war but its soldiers are capable of giving befitting reply if any ‘superpower’ hurts the country’s pride. The Indian soldiers are ready for any situation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here Thursday. It was clear that Rajnath Singh was referring to India’s eight-month-old border standoff with China.

“We don’t want war and we are in favour of protecting everyone’s security. But I want to say this in clear terms that if any superpower wants to hurt our pride then our soldiers are capable of giving them a befitting reply,” Singh said.

The Defence minister insisted that India never wanted conflict with any nation. It preferred to maintain peace and friendly ties with its neighbours.

“India always wanted peace and friendly ties with its neighbours because it’s in our blood and culture,” Singh said at the fifth Armed Forces Veterans’ Day at the Headquarters Training Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF) here.

Referring to the standoff with China, the minister said the Indian soldiers displayed exemplary courage and patience. They did something for which every Indian will feel proud. Singh hailed the Indian soldiers who showed extraordinary courage in ‘eliminating terrorists on the Pakistan soil’.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat was also present at the function.