Mumbai: Popular actor, comedian and director Rajpal Yadav spoke about completing 25 years in the film industry on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Rajpal Yadav is appearing as a special guest along with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani along with director Anees Bazmee, promoting their new film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The actor gained a lot of appreciation for his roles in Chup Chup Ke, Hungama, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri and Dhol. Although he got success in playing negative roles, he loves essaying comic characters.

He said: “I will be completing 25 years in the film industry June 21. Amongst the ones I have worked opposite, the ones I haven’t worked opposite, every hero or heroine has given me their love.”

“I have always received their support,” he concluded.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.