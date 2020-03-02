New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha, Monday, mourned the demise of former Odisha MP, social worker and veteran freedom fighter AV Swamy, who passed away December 31 last year.

While reading the obituary reference in the Upper House, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, “A social worker, Swamy participated in the freedom struggle as a member of the ‘Vanar Sena’ at the tender age of 12 to support the underground freedom fighters during the Quit India Movement in 1942. In 1955, right after graduating as the first ever chemical technologist in Odisha from the Bombay University, he joined the Sarvodaya Movement under the leadership of Acharya Vinoba Bhave. Swamy contributed immensely towards strengthening of the three-tier Panchayati Raj system, introduced in the country for the first time in 1961.”

Born in 1929, in Nabarangpur, Swamy was educated at the erstwhile Ravenshaw College, Bombay University, Utkal University and the Selly Oak College, Birmingham, UK. He served as the First Non-Official Block Development Officer of Boipariguda Block in Koraput District of Odisha in 1961, and as the Regional Development Officer of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Eastern Zone, from 1963 to 1973.

AV Swamy represented the state of Odisha in this House, from April, 2012 to April, 2018.

“Swamy used to make very meaningful and constructive contribution in this House.

The country has lost a veteran freedom fighter, an able parliamentarian and a renowned and dedicated social worker. We deeply mourn the passing away of AV Swamy,” said Naidu.