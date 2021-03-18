Mumbai: “Bigg Boss 14” star Rakhi Sawant has garnered a fan following of one million on Instagram.

Rakhi shared a poster on Instagram with her message written on it: “Keep supporting my Instagram… Rakhi Sawant is my name, entertainment is my game.”

She thanked her fans for their love.

Rakhi later, shared two videos on the photo-sharing website, where she is seen working out. She is seen doing leg workouts in the clips.

The first picture features her doing leg presses and she captioned it: “Break the muscles & burn the fats”.

The other video has Rakhi performing weighted squats.

“Workout time,” she wrote as caption.

On the work front, Rakhi has started working on her upcoming web series called Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn, which is directed by Marukh Mirza.