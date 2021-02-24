Mumbai: Drama queen Rakhi Sawant recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her mother Jaya Bheda who is currently undergoing cancer treatment. The controversial actress who was last seen enthralling audience in Bigg Boss 14 house requested fans to pray for her mother.

Taking to her social media handle, Rakhi Sawant wrote in the caption: “Please pray for mom, she is undergoing cancer treatment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Though, Rubina won the show, Rakhi also won the hearts of audience with her quirky moments in the house. During Family Week, Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya also spoke to her via a video call from the hospital. Rakhi was also very upset to know her mother’s health condition. At that time, Rakhi requested her mother to remain strong till her exit from Bigg Boss 14’s house.

Many celebrity friends like Rakhi, Kanika Kapoor, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ada Khan, Rashmi Desai, Kamya Punjabi and many other celebs commented and wished for her speedy recovery.

During the grand finale Sunday night, Rakhi left the show with 14 lakh rupees.

Rakhi said that the main reason for going to the controversial show Bigg Boss 14 was to make a comeback because her career has been going down for a long time. This show gave her a second chance. Rakhi entered the house as a challenger in November last year and also completed a three-month journey.

Rakhi wants to enjoy parenthood. Earlier, there were reports that Rakhi married to a NRI businessman. However, she has not posted any pictures of her husband till now.

Well! We wish for the speedy recovery of her mother.