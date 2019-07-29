BHUBANESWAR: Sutraa, the biggest fashion and lifestyle expo of the state, is back with a bang with its newest collections based on the festive ‘Raksha Bandhan’ season.

The two-day show houses around 50 stalls of apparel and accessories. Designer dresses, saree, stoles and jewellery adorned these stalls, which were set up by designers from across the country.

The stall which stole the show was NutshineDryfruits from Kolkata. Cranberries, blueberries, almonds and walnuts were packed stylishly at these stalls.

These products are meant to be gifted to sisters of all ages on Raksha Bandhan. Nutshine also presented a gift cart with beauty almond oil, face pack and organic beauty soaps to customers.

Diksha Rout, a regular to the exhibition, said, “With each expo, Sutraa is getting bigger and better. It is offering a great many deals and each of its items are classy yet affordable. I have bought many gifts for my brother and sister-in-law for the festive season of Raksha Bandhan.”

Kirti Agarwal, a Rakhi designer hailing from Jaipur, said, “This year, I have designed Loomba Rakhis with studs, crystal and AD diamonds. I have already sold twenty pairs of designer Rakhi and wish to complete a sell out this time.”

The mega expo witnessed a surge in the crowd during the afternoon. Visitors enjoyed and explored all the stalls and shopped to their heart’s content. Stores like Graziajewel, ShriyansBoutique, YourCollection and Manasvi among others witnessed maximum rush.

The upcoming Rakhi festival is going to be a huge affair in the city with many denizens already equipped with clothes, jewellery and home decor items to make the occasion a special one.