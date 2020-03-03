Ayodhya: The much-awaited grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will be constructed by construction giant Larsen and Toubro (L&T).

Vishwa Hindu Parishad vice-president Champat Rai has said that L&T put up a proposal to construct the ram temple ten years ago, before the then VHP working president Ashok Singhal.

“After the Supreme Court verdict, L&T has reiterated its offer. The company has the infrastructure and technical expertise needed for such a major project,” he said.

Rai further said that the priority right notw is to ensure the shifting of the Ram Lalla idol to Manas Bhawan. “The construction of the temple is likely to begin in April on a suitable date,” he said.

The VHP leader said that the soil of the land for the temple would soon be sent for testing to ensure construction strength. The soil testing will be done by IIT Roorkee.

He said that finer carving of stones would continue even after temple construction has been completed.

IANS