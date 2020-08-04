New Delhi: With the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya set to begin on August 5, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will now work towards making India a ‘Ram Rajya’. The Vishva Hindu Parishad will particularly focus on uplifting Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. This was disclosed by the working president of the VHP Alok Kumar here Monday.

The VHP had spearheaded the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. It’s mission was not just to build a temple in the birthplace of Lord Ram but to establish a ‘Ram Rajya’ as well, Kumar asserted.

“There was no poverty and sickness during the reign of Sri Ram. The VHP will now focus more on establishing ‘Ram Rajya’. It will be a harmonious society based on equality, where every person will be treated with dignity. Everyone would be assured of food, clothing and shelter along with education and gainful vocations,” Kumar said.

The VHP leader said unless and until the society embraces ‘Shabris’ and ‘Nishadrajs’ and bridges the gap between ‘the high and the low’, the dream of a ‘Ram Rajya’ cannot be realised. ‘Shabri’ and ‘Nishadraj’ are characters of the epic Ramayana belonging to lower strata of the society.

All sections of the society, besides the government, would have to work together to achieve the mission, Kumar informed. He added that the VHP would launch a campaign for this.

“The VHP will in particular expand its work amongst the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. It will speed up its efforts for providing them better education, health and income generating facilities,” Kumar stated.

Kumar termed social harmony an essential aspect of ‘Ram Rajya’. He asserted Lord Ram had constantly strived for it in his 14 years of exile. The VHP too is working to bring about a harmonious society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the ‘bhoomi pujan’ (ground-breaking) ceremony August 5 to mark the beginning of the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.