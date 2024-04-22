Meerut: To pep up the campaign of BJP candidate Arun Govil in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut Lok Sabha seat, his co-stars from the serial ‘Ramayan’ will be campaigning for him.

Arun Govil played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’ which became immensely popular when it was telecast in 1987.

Deepika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahiri, renowned for portraying Sita and Lakshman respectively in the iconic TV series, will campaign in Meerut for Arun Govil on Monday evening.

They will be holding a roadshow in support of Govil from Nandan Cinema to Saraswati Mandir.

Chikhlia and Lahri, along with other characters from the show, have confirmed that they will be seeking votes for Govil.

“Our best wishes are with him. We have a long association and even recently in January during the Pran Pratishtha of Ram temple, we were together. We will be canvassing for Govil, who is a good friend of ours,” Chikhlia told reporters in Mumbai. Some other actors from the serial are also likely to join Arun Govil’s campaign.

The other two main characters in the serial — Arvind Trivedi, who played Ravana, and Dara Singh, who was Hanuman in the serial, are no longer alive.