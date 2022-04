Mumbai: It’s been a few days since Hindi film star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the nuptial knot but the fever for the most hyped wedding of the year simply refuses to die down.

A new picture that has surfaced on the Internet, shows the Tamasha actor pledging Rs 12 lakh to the bridesmaids.

Alia Bhatt’s close friend Tanya Saha Gupta shared some pictures of the Ranbir-Alia wedding on her Instagram. In the picture, Ranbir can be seen surrounded by the bridesmaids as he holds a note, which reads, “I, Ranbir, husband of Alia pledge 12 lakhs to all the bridesmaids.”

Tanya also shared many more pictures from the wedding which signify the love and laughter that were a constant throughout the wedding festivities. Alia and Ranbir got married April 14 after dating for almost five years.

Their love story started on the sets of the upcoming film Brahmastra which is set to arrive in cinemas September 9.