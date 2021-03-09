Mumbai: Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 his mother Neetu Singh said in an Instagram post-Tuesday. She said Ranbir Kapoor is on medication and is recovering.

“Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for COVID-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions,” Neetu wrote in her post, with a picture of Ranbir.

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and cousin Karisma Kapoor left heart emojis on the post for their brother. Ranbir’s fans also wished him a quick recovery. “Praying for his speedy recovery,” wrote one. “Get well soon Ranbir We wish him speedy recovery. Much love & power to him. You all to take good care,” wrote another.

Earlier Monday, Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor had talked about Ranbir’s health while giving an interview to ‘Pinkvilla’. Randhir had said that Ranbir is not well. “I believe he is not well, but I am not sure what he has got. I am not in town,” he had said.

It should be stated here that during the shooting of the film Jug Jug Jio in Chandigarh in December last year, Neetu fell victim to coronavirus. It was during the shooting of the same film that actor Varun Dhawan also tested positive for COVID-19. They both returned to Mumbai in a chartered flight and have recovered since then.

On professional front, Ranbir will next be seen in Brahmastra with girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy epic. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

The actor also has an untitled movie with Luv Ranjan co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, and Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga co-starring Parineeti Chopra.