Mumbai: Tamasha actor Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain reached the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai Wednesday. He is allegedly accused of money laundering.

Mumbai: Armaan Jain reaches Enforcement Directorate (ED)

office. He has been summoned by ED in an alleged money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/upDGQH0n1A — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2021

Armaan is the son of Kapoor’s daughter Rima Jain. The ED had asked him to appear Wednesday in front of its officials in connection with the case pertaining to Tops Grup. Earlier Armaan has been called for questioning but he failed to appear citing personal reasons.

The ED had raided Armaan’s Mumbai-based residence just hours before Rajiv Kapoor’s death. During the investigation, the ED had found some evidence of Armaan’s connection with the case.

According to the report, the ED searched the house for a few hours and after the raids were over, Armaan was allowed to go to the funeral of his maternal uncle (Rajiv Kapoor).

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s son Vihang has also been summoned by the ED in association with the same case.

Sources said that ED had found some suspicious communication transcripts between Armaan and Vihang, following which a search was conducted at his residence.

Last year in November, ED officials conducted raids at office and residence of Sarnaik in Thane, following which his son Vihang was brought to the ED office and questioned regarding the alleged exchange of funds between Sarnaik’s close aides and officials from the Tops Grup.