Los Angeles: Ranchi Diaries actress Soundarya Sharma has made her debut in the digital world with Raktanchal.

“I am so excited to be part of Raktanchal. This is not the story of one person’s journey but inspired by the journeys of many men and women, woven into the narratives of a few characters, to reflect the stories of the events in the region,” she said.

The action-packed crime drama is inspired by real events from the eighties of Purvanchal, Uttar Pradesh.

In the upcoming series, the criminal empire of Waseem Khan (Nikitin Dheer), who rules the tender mafia, is challenged by a young criminal Vijay Singh (Kranti Prakash Jha) who is driven by vengeance. The story sets in motion, a clash for acquiring tenders with a political battle in the background, which unleashes a bloodbath in the city of Purvanchal. Vijay must overcome great personal odds to beat Waseem Khan and become the tender king.

Raktanchal is directed by Ritam Shrivastav, and also features Vikram Kochhar, Pramod Pathak, Chitranjan Tripathi, Ronjini Chakraborty, Basu Soni and Krishna Bisht.

