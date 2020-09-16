Mumbai: Actor Randeep Hooda feels grateful to resume work for the much-awaited film Radhe, starring Salman Khan.

“Grateful to be back at work #Radhe,” Randeep tweeted Wednesday along with his photo in which he is seen standing behind a microphone. It seems like he is at a dubbing session.

Grateful to be back at work 🙏🏽#Radhe pic.twitter.com/hh8V3Ehpb5 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 16, 2020

Fans are thrilled about the idea of Randeep sharing screen space with Salman again after Kick and Sultan.

A fan tweeted: “Really excited for this movie whole Haryana is waiting for your movie with megastar Salman khan.”

“Can’t wait to witness #SalmanKhan & You On BIG SCREEN! Damn eagely waiting for #Radhe,” another user tweeted.

“Salman Khan and randeep hooda most successful combination,” opined a user.

Earlier in an interview with IANS, Randeep had said: “In this (‘Radhe’), we are going to have some confrontation.”

“Salman’s films are a genre in themselves and I think it’s a different kind of an atmosphere. I, as an actor, definitely believe that one should be able to adapt to all atmospheres and styles of working and I am excited about it. “He (Salman) has been a very good friend and somebody I have looked up to in more ways than one, so it’s always exciting to be in a movie with him. Through him, my work reaches a lot more people,” Randeep had said.