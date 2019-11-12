Mumbai: Actor Randeep Hooda, who will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Salman Khan in Radhe, is preparing hard to get into shape for his character.

Randeep took to the social media Monday and posted a video in which he is seen doing leg press with 640 pounds of weight at a gym. He is dressed in red T-shirt and black shorts. Sharing the video, Randeep Hooda wrote a tongue-in-cheek caption, saying he wants to take on his co-star Salman Khan.

“640 pounds leg press .. Training to take on the most wanted bhai Salman Khan..Aap kitna press kar rhe ho brother… Giving it my best, this is my #Monday motivation,” Randeep captioned the video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4br6FohaqB/

Salman plays a cop once again in Radhe. The film marks Salman Khan’s his return with director Prabhudheva after their 2009 blockbuster Wanted, which saw him play an undercover cop. Before Radhe, Prabhudheva directs Salman in the December 2019 release, Dabangg 3, which sees the superstar reprise his iconic character Inspector Chulbul Pandey.

Radhe is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid next year. The film also features Disha Patani.

The last time Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda had acted in a movie together was in Kick.

