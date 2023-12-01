Mumbai: Hindi movie actor Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who tied the nuptial knot in Imphal, Manipur November 29, returned to Mumbai and made their first public appearance at the Mumbai airport.

While Randeep wore a simple all-white outfit, his wife, Lin looked beautiful in a red traditional salwar suit. They held hands as they posed for the paparazzi at Mumbai airport and walked towards their car.

The couple looked happy and all smiles as they posed for the cameras. The two got married in an intimate ceremony as per the Meitei traditions in the presence of family members and a few friends. Ahead of the wedding, Randeep had expressed his excitement at getting married in Laishram’s Meitei traditions.

The couple took their wedding vows in the Shannapung resort. Randeep performed the rituals wearing a white kurta-pyjama as his wife Lin looked dazzling pretty in a white and pink saree paired with a black blouse. She completed her look with gorgeous gold jewellery. Randeep and Lin were in a relationship for a long time.

Lin has been a part of films such as ‘Mary Kom’, ‘Rangoon’ and recently in ‘Jaane Jaan’. Randeep was last seen in ‘Sergeant’. His upcoming film is ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, which also marks his directorial debut.

Earlier, Randeep and Lin had announced their marriage on Instagram, saying: “Taking a leaf out of the Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends. As we embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful,”

Randeep had also shared that a reception will take place at a later date in Mumbai.

