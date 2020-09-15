Berhampur: Digapahandi ranger Pramod Khadagray was Monday suspended for allegedly tying and carrying a crocodile on his bike.

The crocodile was rescued from a paddy field at Talasingi village of Kaithakhandi panchayat under Digapahandi block in Ganjam last week.

Regional chief conservator of forests Prashant Mishra said that the ranger did not follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) while rescuing and shifting the reptile.

Notably, some farmers of Talasingi village of Kaithakhandi panchayat under Digapahandi block in Ganjam district were on their way home when they first spotted the giant reptile in a paddy field September 12. The frightened farmers had informed Simanchal Panigrahi, the owner of the paddy field.

As the news spread, people from the village and nearby villages gathered at the spot to have a look at the crocodile. On being informed, forest department officials and a police team led by Digapahandi IIC Basant Kumar Sethi reached the spot. While the police controlled the crowd, following the directions of Digapahandi ranger Pramod Khadgaray, the forest department officials rescued the amphibian and then released it in nearby Ghodahada dam reservoir.

PNN