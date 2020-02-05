Rohtak (Haryana): Bowling all-rounder Harshal Patel’s eight-wicket haul in Haryana’s match against Assam has helped him set the record for most wickets for the state in a Ranji Trophy season.

Harshal took his tally to 51 wickets on Wednesday which takes him past the previous record of 48 that was set by Rajender Goel in the 1983-84 season.

“Records are meant to be broken,” Goel told this agency. “I am happy that my record stood for close to 36 years, but what gives me more joy is to see Harshal break my record. It is easy for a spinner to pick up the maximum wickets in a season in Indian conditions, but for a pacer to do that means a lot more. I wish him all the best and further success.”

Harshal followed up his first innings tally of 4/32 with 4/49 in the second innings as Haryana beat Assam by seven wickets in their Group C match.

Harshal’s tally helped him eclipse the nearly 36-year-old record held by Goel. A left-arm spinner, Goel never managed to break into the Indian team but took 750 wickets in a 24-year career for Haryana.

Harshal on the other hand has 217 wickets to his name in his first-class career in which he has previously played for Gujarat. He has also turned up for Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

IANS