Mumbai: Viral singing sensation Ranu Mondal is making headlines once again. This time around, it is not because of some ‘fake’ viral picture, but a clip of the sensation forgetting the lyrics of her mentor Himesh Reshammiya’s song ‘Teri Meri’.
*Me in exam after writing half answer.*#RanuMondal pic.twitter.com/Htj2fF0EfL
— Srishti Singh😎😈 (@SinghSahbKiLdki) November 29, 2019
Ranu attended an event in the city, where she was asked to croon a song of her choice for the audience. With the glaring spotlight on her, the singing sensation quickly agreed to sing a track by Himesh. However, while the audience waited eagerly for her to start singing, she took a long pause before exclaiming, “Oh my god, I forget it.”
As you can see, this is the difference between the work that we have done and the 'Fake' picture that has been edited to an extent. All the jokes and trolls are fine and they make us laugh too but to hurt someone sentiments, that's not a very good thing to do. We truly hope that you all will understand the truth and realise the difference between the fake one and the one that is genuine. That's all we ask for.
Mujhe lagta the Mera hi yaaddast kamjoor hai but Ranu mondal forgot the lyrics of "aaaaaa aaaaaa aaaaaa"
Now I'm feeling much better.
— bunny (@priteshmishra99) December 1, 2019
Dear #ranumondal ji
Oh my god.. I forget it!☹
— Siddhant Govindam (@SiddhantGovind1) November 29, 2019
OMG….. that’s the end of legendary Ranu Mondal’s career. Why do you do this Barkha https://t.co/aApjo94qDy
— desi mojito (@desimojito) November 28, 2019
Her honest reaction got a few laughs and giggles from the audience, but it turned into a meme or sorts and quickly served material for trolls to poked fun at her.
Since being discovered on social media for singing a song by Lata Mangeshkar, she shot to fame and bagged a recording deal with singer and composer Himesh Reshammiya. She has also gained quite the fan-following over time and has featured on several singing reality shows and touring the country and showcasing her talent.
Recently, Ranu made headlines when a photo that saw her in bad make-up began doing the rounds on social media. Many quickly made memes of the same and took mean jibes at her for wearing make-up many tones lighter than her original skin tone. However, her make-up artist later spoke up and stated that the photo was “fake” by sharing the real picture that was all things glamorous.