Mumbai: Amid the controversy surrounding podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s vulgar remark, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has stated that anyone who crosses the limits of decency will face appropriate action.

Addressing the media, CM said, “I have been informed about this, though I have not watched it yet. I came to know that it was very vulgar, and this was wrong. Everyone has freedom of speech, but this freedom ends when we encroach upon others’ freedom. Everyone has limits; if anyone crosses them, action will be taken.”

Two lawyers from Mumbai have filed a police complaint against Allahbadia, popularly known as the BeerBiceps Guy.

Recently, Ranveer appeared on Samay Raina’s show “India’s Got Latent” along with other content creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija. Allahbadia raised eyebrows for asking an inappropriate question to a contestant. He asked the female contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”

The complaint has been lodged with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women’s Commission, with the complainant demanding strict action against the accused. The complaint is also lodged against Samay Raina and the organizers of the show “India Got Latent.”

Ranveer’s remark has sparked outrage on social media, leading to widespread criticism from netizens and public figures alike.

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir, who was among the first to speak out against the incident, called the comment “vulgar comedy” and accused the creators of lowering the standards of humanity. Taking to his X handle, he wrote, “This is the level of comedy that has lowered the level of humanity. Viruses more dangerous than COVID-19 have entered our mobile phones. These vampires, these perverts, have taken a pledge to make our coming generation devoid of values.”

The lyricist continued, “This is an alarm for parents. Wake up, or you will witness the destruction of your children and your great nation with your own eyes. @MIB_India Immediate action should be taken against all the gentlemen in this panel. If you just stop after reading this post and do not raise your voice, you will be responsible for your own downfall.”

ये कॉमेडी का वो स्तर है, जिसने मानवता का स्तर गिरा दिया है.

कोविड से ज्याद ख़तरनाक वायरस हमारे मोबाइल फ़ोन्स में आ गए है.

ये पिशाच, ये परवर्ट, जो हमारी आने वाली पीढ़ी को संस्कार-विहीन करने का संकल्प ले चुके हैं.

पैरेंट्स के लिए ये एक अलार्म है, जाग जाइए, वरना अपने बच्चों का और… pic.twitter.com/RzeKrs6OfB — Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) February 10, 2025

This is not the first time “India’s Got Latent” has attracted controversy. Last week, a case was filed against a contestant from Arunachal Pradesh due to her controversial remark about dog meat.

IANS