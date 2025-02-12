Mumbai: Comedian Samay Raina has finally broken his silence on the controversy around his show ‘India’s Got Latent’. His latest episode, featuring Ranveer Allahbadia has been receiving a lot of backlash for the vulgar comedy.

Samay Raina recently took to his Instagram stories and revealed that he has deleted all the videos related to “India’s Got Latent” from his YouTube.

“Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you (sic),” the comedian penned.

Before this, podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia also issued a public apology. Admitting that his remark was “not appropriate” and “not even funny”, he said in a video statement, “My comment was not appropriate, was not even funny, comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I use my platform; obviously, this is not how I wished to use it.”

He further stated, “I am not going to give any context, any justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just offering an apology. I personally had a lapse in my judgment; it was not cool on my part. The podcast is watched by people of all ages, and don’t want to be the kind of person that takes responsibility; family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. Need to use this platform better; that’s been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to get better; I have asked the makers to remove the insensitive segment from the video. I am sorry; I hope you can forgive me as a human being.”

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has called in Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and others for questioning following the controversy surrounding the “India’s Got Latent” show.

For the unversed, Ranveer Allahbadia had asked a contestant a controversial question about their parents’ sexual relationship during a recent episode of the show.

IANS