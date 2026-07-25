New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Saturday announced the withdrawal of its 36-day agitation, a massive win for the student-led movement centred around the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who stepped down from his office hours earlier.

The government also agreed to the CJP’s two other demands — Rs 1 crore to the families of all students who died by suicide and no action against any of the student protesters.

The end of the unprecedented CJP-led protests — that began in Jantar Mantar June 20 and galvanised thousands of students with the demand for Pradhan’s resignation over irregularities in the exam system and the NEET paper leak — was announced at a joint press conference with Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh and two CJP spokespersons, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das.

“Government accepted all our demands after 36 days of protest; we urge everyone to peacefully withdraw from protests sites,” Ranka said.

“The government will take steps for withdrawal of FIRs against protesters,” Nadda said.

He added that the government will give financial compensation within rules to families of NEET suicide victims. He did not, specify how much.

Ahead of the press conference, Pradhan said he submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that it was not a matter of “individual prestige” for him.

It was not immediately clear whether the prime minister had accepted it.

As cheers broke out at Jantar Mantar, ground zero of the organic protests, following news that the government had relented and the minister had bowed out, the CJP made it clear to the gathering that the two other demands would also have to be agreed to.

“We have two more demands. We will not go like that. We are cockroaches; once they enter, they don’t leave,” CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said after news came in that the government had relented and the minister had finally resigned.

The CJP’s Cockroach is Back X handle posted a “Demands Update”, which put a tick against the first in the list – Pradhan’s resignation. It marked the two other demands – Rs 1 crore to the families of all students who died by suicide and no action against any of the student protesters with a “PENDING”.

In his detailed note in Hindi announcing his resignation, Pradhan said he was disturbed to see the series of events that unfolded in the last 10 days.

“I took responsibility of NEET paper leak from day one,” he said.

It is his resolve not to let the country’s youth get ensnared in a web of confusion, he said.

“Considering the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country – with the aim of preventing anti-national forces from exploiting it, preserving national unity, ensuring that not a single Indian student’s future gets entangled in legal complexities, and allowing our children to devote their time to studies and focus on building their careers – I have submitted my resignation to the Prime Minister,” he said.

The two-time Education minister, who was faced with a similar controversy in 2024 over alleged NEET and NET paper leaks, added that he respects the aspirations, sentiments, and legitimate expectations of the country’s youth.

“I have always held unwavering faith in the strength of our democracy and have deeply respected the aspirations, dreams, and expectations of the youth. They are not merely India’s future; they are the torchbearers, creators, and architects of a new and developed India,” he said.

The protests at Jantar Mantar, demanding Pradhan’s accountability over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE’s on-screen marking process besides seeking wider reforms in the conduct of public examinations, quickly grabbed attention and the imagination of an entire generation of young.

All roads led to Jantar Mantar it seemed as climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and several students went on a fast unto death and many thousands of people gathered there.

One month later, they took to the streets in response to a “Sansad Chalo” call, only to be pushed back by police batons and teargas. Several police personnel were also injured.

It could well have been the pivot, the violence, videos of which were circulated widely, infusing fresh life as it were into the protests and sparking similar demonstrations elsewhere in the country.

Marking their moment of triumph at Jantar Mantar, protesters broke out into dance, cheering and waving the tricolour. They were seen hugging each other as songs such as “Chak De India” played in the backdrop

Many held up portraits and posters of Dr B R Ambedkar as the gathering celebrated the minister’s resignation, which they described as a victory for their agitation.

Addressing the gathering, Dipke said, “We have b***** done it. Pradhan’s resignation is proof that if you don’t get scared, you can win…

“They used to say that this government does not see resignations. We say the world bends if there is someone who can make it bend.”

He also had words of thanks for Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, whose comment terming unemployed youth cockroaches sparked the organic movement.

“If you had not called us ‘cockroaches’, I would not have returned to India. If you had not called us ‘cockroaches’, the youth of the country would not have come out on the streets. If you had not called us ‘cockroaches’, Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation would not have happened.”

In a post on X, Wangchuk described the development as “a victory of democracy, direct democracy… straight from the streets”.

Wangchuk, who held a 26-day indefinite hunger strike, called it “a victory of peace, patience and perseverance”.

“Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation,” he said.

The opposition, which had been seeking Pradhan’s resignation, a debate in Parliament and had come out strongly in support of the violence against the students, was quick to respond.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to youth. There should be strict action against those who unleashed lathis and pellet guns,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said after the resignation.

He described it as the “victory of truth” and said Modi’s stubbornness had been defeated.

“Big win for democracy, congratulations to the entire country,” AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said.

In Karnataka, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar Saturday said the Congress will protest till the issues concerning students are addressed and protests are an integral part of democracy.

“They (Centre) are unable to bear the embarrassment. The Prime Minister has finally opened his eyes. We have been demanding a discussion in Parliament that the Union minister should resign,” he told reporters.