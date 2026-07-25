Moving abroad often comes with the promise of smoother public services and better infrastructure. But for Simran Kaul Arora, that assumption was flipped after one trip to the doctor in Germany.

In a viral video that has sparked debate online, the Indian woman living in Germany spoke about the struggle she and her husband, Shivam, faced to get medical care for an eye infection.

“I genuinely thought getting medical care in Germany would be quick and easy. But this experience completely changed my perspective,” Simran wrote while sharing the clip on Instagram. “If you’re living in Germany, has finding a doctor’s appointment been easy for you, or has it been a struggle too?”

She explained that what she imagined as a streamlined system turned out to be anything but. she said.

The couple first went to an emergency facility, only to be redirected to another centre an hour away. An appointment was then available only after a week. she added.

What frustrated her most, she said, was waiting despite paying high insurance and taxes.

Watch the viral video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simran Koul Arora (@simrankoul14)

The viral video drew hundreds of comments. Some Indians said they missed healthcare back home: “It’s in moments like these that I truly miss India.” Others shared similar EU experiences or offered tips like visiting an Akutsprechstunde. One commenter noted, “It could be an eye-opener for many Indians who curse doctors here.”