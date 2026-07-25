New Delhi: Facing spiralling protests for his ouster over the NEET issue, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned Saturday, saying it is not a matter of “individual prestige” for him and he wanted to prevent anti-national forces from exploiting the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country.

In a letter in Hindi posted on his X account, Pradhan said he has taken responsibility from day one for the NEET paper leak and has sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is disturbed to see the series of events that have unfolded in the last 10 days.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) hailed it as the first victory of their 36-day agitation. However, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said their agitation will continue until the government fulfils their other demands as well.

The CJP has been demanding Rs 1 crore to the families of students who died by suicide over the NEET paper leak, no legal action against protesters and punitive measures against police personnel who committed “atrocities” on protesters.

The opposition parties, which had supported the stir and had joined the chorus for Pradhan’s resignation, called it a victory for students, youth and democracy.

Protests had spiralled since the CJP-led march to Parliament July 20 that saw violence, with police and protesters blaming each other for it.

Pradhan’s resignation Saturday sparked scenes of celebration at Jantar Mantar, where students and members of the CJP have been holding a sit-in since June 20, demanding his accountability over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE’s on-screen marking process, besides seeking wider reforms in the conduct of public examinations.

On Saturday, Pradhan said while he took responsibility for the NEET paper leak from day one, individuals holding responsible positions attempted to create obstacles and mislead students.

“I am pained by the events of the past ten days. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me. It is my resolve not to let the country’s youth get ensnared in a web of confusion.

“Considering the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country –with the aim of preventing anti-national forces from exploiting it, preserving national unity, ensuring that not a single Indian student’s future gets entangled in legal complexities, and allowing our children to devote their time to studies and focus on building their careers — I have submitted my resignation to the Prime Minister,” he said.

Pradhan said he respects the aspirations, sentiments and legitimate expectations of the country’s youth.

“Realising the dreams of India’s young generation has been a moral commitment in our political and social lives. Irregularities came to light regarding the NEET-UG examination held May 3, 2026. Taking immediate cognisance of this, the Government of India handed the investigation over to the CBI, cancelled the exam, and announced a date for a re-examination.

“Additionally, a decision was made to conduct this exam in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode starting next year. Throughout this period, our primary priority was to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination for over 20 lakh students.

“This was achieved through a ‘whole-of-government’ approach, involving the Government of India, state governments, and — crucially — district administrations. With the cooperation of students and parents, the examination was successfully concluded June 21, 2026,” he said.

Pradhan noted that while the NEET-UG results declared July 16 were satisfactory, with many meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds achieving success, even during this time, individuals holding responsible positions attempted to create obstacles and mislead students – an act that caused me deep distress.

“I have always held unwavering faith in the strength of our democracy and have deeply respected the aspirations, dreams, and expectations of the youth. They are not merely India’s future; they are the torchbearers, creators, and architects of a new and developed India.

Opposition had been demanding his resignation, leading to the washout of the first week of the ongoing Monsoon session.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Pradhan’s resignation was a “victory of truth” and a defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “stubbornness”.

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s turn to apologise and take strict action against all those who used lathis, batons and pellet guns against the agitating students.

“We have won,” the CJP posted on X.

Addressing protesters at Jantar Mantar, Dipke said, “Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned and this is the proof that if you don’t get scared, you can win.”

“You should not be scared to speak in a democracy. Only if you raise your voice, they will stay in line because they are sitting in power because of us,” the CJP founder said.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk described it as “a victory of democracy”, and credited the nationwide student-led agitation and citizens’ participation for the outcome.

The CJP had a day earlier told the government during talks that its demand for Pradhan’s resignation is non-negotiable and warned that if it is not accepted at the earliest, the protests would grow only bigger.

CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka held a two-hour meeting — the third this week — with Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh– to hammer out an amicable solution to the ongoing protests over the NEET paper leak and other irregularities in the exam system.

The government had Friday approved a draft bill to ensure stricter punishments for paper leaks, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an unprecedented midnight video message, announced that the bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament.

Pradhan, who has been a two-time Education Minister, faced a similar controversy in 2024 over alleged NEET and NET paper leaks.