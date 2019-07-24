Mumbai: Ranveer Singh is currently basking on the super success of his latest outings Simmba and Padmavaat. Currently, the actor is busy prepping for his upcoming movie ‘83’ also starring his wife Deepika Padukone.

Interestingly, his fans have across his lookalike Hammad Shoaib, a resident of Faisalabad in Pakistan’s Punjab province, who is creating a lot of buzz on the internet for his striking resemblance to the actor.

Shoaib sports the same hairstyle and beard, and has quite the dance moves. His pictures are being shared on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as fans swoon over his piercing eyes and rough and tough look.

On the other hand, Shoaib said on several occasions, he has been approached by Ranveer fans in Pakistan for autographs and selfies. “I get to be the crush of many, many girls. Obviously, I am enjoying the attention,” he said.

The 20-year-old businessman-turned-“celebrity” has also been approached by producers and directors, but his followers may have to wait for some time to see him on the silver screen as he is yet to sign any movies.