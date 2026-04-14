Bhubaneswar: D Sudhakara Rao Monday assumed charge as the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax for Odisha, the Income Tax department said in a media briefing.

Rao has also been given additional charge as Principal Chief Commissioner for Bihar and Jharkhand, according to the department.

An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the 1990 batch, Rao brings extensive administrative and leadership experience across several states and Union Territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Karnataka, Puducherry, Kerala and Maharashtra.

At the press meet, Rao said, “I will serve as the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax for Odisha for about the next four months and will monitor, guide and support my fellow officers.”

Rao expressed hope that officers would work diligently and live up to expectations. He emphasised timely redressal of public grievances and the smooth functioning of the department.

His appointment is expected to further strengthen the functioning and administration of the Income Tax department in the region.