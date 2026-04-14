Bhubaneswar/Rayagada: Four Left parties—CPI(ML) Red Star Odisha, CPI(ML), CPI(ML) New Democratic and Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI)—have called for observing April 17 as ‘Protest Day’ across the state, strongly condemning alleged police excesses, repression and violations of constitutional and legal rights in Sijimali.

In a joint statement, the parties said demonstrations, rallies, public meetings and submission of memoranda will be organised at district, subdivision and block levels across the state.

On Monday, representatives of CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) Liberation and All India Forward Bloc also submitted a memorandum to Governor Haribabu Kambhampati, seeking urgent intervention against alleged police excesses and repression on Adivasis.

According to the statement, on the intervening night of April 6 and 7, hundreds of armed police personnel allegedly carried out a late-night raid in Kantamal village and nearby areas. The parties claimed police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas, leaving several villagers, including women and the elderly, injured. The incident has allegedly created a climate of fear in the region, with residents still living under distress.

Serious allegations have also been raised regarding irregularities in Gram Sabha proceedings. The statement claimed that on December 8, 2023, multiple Gram Sabha meetings were allegedly conducted simultaneously by the same officers, with signatures of deceased persons appearing in official records, raising concerns over the authenticity of the process.

CPI(M) State Secretary Suresh Chandra Panigrahi alleged that the developments in Sijimali violate provisions under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution, the Forest Rights Act, 2006, and the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act. The parties claimed that forest rights claims remain unresolved and that consent of the Gram Sabha has not been properly obtained.

CPI State Secretary Prashant Kumar Mishra criticised the role of Vedanta Limited, alleging that actions are being taken to facilitate a road project for the company, disregarding the rights of tribal communities. It further alleged that several villagers and leaders associated with the ‘Ma Mati Mali Suraksha Manch’ have been implicated in false cases.

At least 24 individuals, including Lingaraj Azad, Suresh Sangram and Umakant Nayak, are currently in jail, with even a pregnant woman reportedly among those detained.

Raising environmental concerns, the parties warned that the proposed bauxite mining project in Sijimali could severely impact forests, water sources and local livelihoods.

Key demands include a judicial inquiry into alleged police atrocities and Gram Sabha irregularities; withdrawal of ‘false’ cases and immediate release of detained villagers and protesting leaders; proper implementation of constitutional provisions, FRA and PESA laws; cancellation of the proposed Sijimali bauxite mining project; protection of tribal rights and natural resources; and halting forced mining projects in scheduled areas.