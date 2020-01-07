Chhatrapur: A rape accused in judicial custody in Chhatrapur sub-jail in Ganjam district escaped late Monday night.

The under-trial, identified as Kabiraj Behera of Sunathar village under Purusottampur police limits, was arrested December 7 on charges of raping a woman.

A woman lodged a complaint at Chhatrapur police station March 6, 2019 that she was raped by Kabiraj. However, police failed to nab him as he went elusive after the incident.

He escaped from the jail by scaling its compound wall, said the sources. The matter came to light after jail superintendent Subhasmita Biswal lodged a complaint at Chhatrapur police station and subsequently informed the DIG (Prisons) about the development, Tuesday.

A case was registered in this connection.

On being informed, DIG Raghunath Majhi, Berhampur jail superintendent AK Sinha, Chhatrapur SDPO Goutam Kishan, IIC Priya Ranjan Chhotray reached the spot and started an investigation.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Kabiraj allegedly scaled the boundary wall of the jail Monday night and fled. It is suspected that someone might have helped Behera in scaling the compound wall which is 18-ft in height.

Police have taken up efforts to nab Behera. Investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances under which Kabiraj might have fled the jail.

Sources said the jail authorities realized Behera’s escape during a headcount of inmates Monday evening.

The CCTV footages of the jail were verified and it indicated that Behera scaled the rear side of the jail boundary, the DIG said. A probe is underway and action will be taken to nab the accused, he added.