Noida (UP): A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida. The accused was arrested after a gunfight with police personnel, officials said Thursday.

The incident took place under the ‘Ecotech 3’ police station area Tuesday afternoon. The FIR was lodged by the minor girl’s parents. The accused was identified and nabbed Wednesday, the officials said.

“The case was challenging as the accused was wearing a face mask at the time of the crime. There was no eyewitness of the incident. The victim too had seen the accused for the first time. Police teams swung into action and the accused was identified,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Safety) Vrinda Shukla said.

“When a police team reached the location of the accused, he tried to run away from the spot. He also opened fire on the team in his bid to escape but was overpowered and caught,” Shukla added.

The officer said she met the minor girl, whose parents are daily wage earners. She was in a stable condition and getting adequate medical care. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, Shukla informed.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police arrested five other men allegedly involved in separate cases of rape, sodomy and rape attempt on minors in the district.

In Greater Noida’s Badalpur area, a 15-year-old girl had gone out of the village for some work. She met three men, all aged around 20, who told her that they would drop her home. However, they took her to a desolate spot and one of them raped her. The incident took place Tuesday evening.

“Two of the accused were arrested on Wednesday and the third person involved in the case was held Thursday. The trio – all acquaintances of the girl from her village – has been sent to jail,” a local official said.

A 19-year-old man was also arrested Thursday for allegedly sodomising a 14-year-old boy, according to officials. The incident happened Sunday.

The accused, booked under IPC Section 377 (unnatural sex) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was known to the family of the victim and frequently visited their house, police said.

In another case, a 21-year-old worker was arrested Thursday by Noida’s Sector 24 police for alleged attempt to rape a minor Wednesday. The FIR was lodged Wednesday night. The accused, who hails from Moradabad, was held near Morna bus stand, a local policeman said.