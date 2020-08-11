Bhubaneswar: In view of the northward trend of novel coronavirus cases in the Capital city, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started conducting rapid antigen tests from Tuesday onwards.

The BMC, in association with the Health and Family Welfare department, has started rapid antigen test of local citizens at nine local urban health centres, Tuesday. Out of these health centres, six are Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) and three are Urban Community Health Centres (UCHCs).

The camps that will begin testing at 8am will continue till 2pm. The tests conducted by the civic body will be free of cost. The centres set for testing in different parts of the city are at Niladri Vihar, Unit-III, Pokhariput, Unit-VIII, Unit-IX, Sahid Nagar, Patia, Dumduma and Unit-IV.

Moreover, seven new UPHCs will be added for the testing from Wednesday. The seven new centres will be at IRC Village, Ghatikia, Kalpana Square, Brahmeshwar Patna, Kapilaprasad, Chandrasekharpur and Municipality Hospital in Old Town.