People like to avoid criminals and bad elements and it is duty of the cops to bring them to book. However, Florida’s Miracle Village is one such place which is called the safe haven for sex offenders. Yes, you read it right.

Miracle Village is an isolated community that houses convicted sex offenders in Florida, in the United States is one rare village you may not have ever heard of. Interestingly, the village only houses rapists and sex offenders.

In 2014, the name was officially changed to City of Refuge.

For those living in Miracle Village, reentering society is extremely difficult. They are publicly defined by their mistakes, stripped of emotional acceptance, and living in shared quarters of mutual sufferance. For many of them, this will be the rest of their life, living in a state of perpetual punishment.

There are young guys who were convicted for being in consensual teenage relationships—one guy was 18 and his girlfriend 16. Then there was someone convicted of possessing child pornography, which is illegal regardless of how the file ends up on the person’s computer.

For the record, it is the largest community of registered sex offenders in the United States.

There are some people who had physically molested a minor, although no one in the village was a “diagnosed” pedophile —they don’t accept serial rapists, pedophiles, or people that have committed violent crimes.