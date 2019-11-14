Mumbai: It was a million dollar moment when Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Manoj Bajpayee, along with south superstars Vijay Sethupathi, Vijay Deverakonda and Parvathy Thiruvothu, came together to strike a pose for the camera.

The celebrities recently attended a media event in Mumbai where they discussed cinema. Before attending the event, they all clicked several pictures that are now trending online. Among a series of photographs, it was one particular group picture that has drawn maximum attention.

In the image, all the stars come together for a quick photo-op, smiles intact on their faces.

Ranveer is seen donning a funky look, wearing a red-and-white checked shirt and hat. Deepika looks ethereal in a red dress while Alia wore a vibrant top. Ayushmann, Manoj and Vijay Deverakonda kept up simple and classy.

The picture had fans going gaga over it.

“So majestic,” one user commented.

“They all should feature together in a film,” another wrote.

