Dhenkanal: In a major breakthrough Tuesday afternoon, the forest personnel of Dhenkanal division rescued a rare species of turtle which was packed in a well-stitched sack from Sadangi forest range and arrested a man on charge of unlawfully possessing the reptile.

According to the department sources, the arrested was identified as Bhramarabar Tarai of Talakasipur village and the turtle was found hidden in his backyard. He was forwarded to a local court.

Notably, the turtle was later released into the Brahmani River by forest officials as the rescued reptile is listed as an endangered species.

“Acting on a tip-off, we rescued a rare species of Indian narrow-headed soft-shell turtle (biologically known as Chitra Indica). It is a red-listed and IUCN endangered species under the Schedule of Wildlife Protection Act. The reptile weighed around 30kg. We released it into the Brahmani River and arrested a man in this connection”, Dhenkanal DFO Prakash Chandra Gogineni expressed.

PNN