Jharsuguda: A rare species of white crow was spotted near the residence of a local denizen named Dipteo Soni of Mungapada area in Jharsuguda town in this district Wednesday afternoon.

Residents of the locality located the white crow which was perching on a wall of Dipteo’s house for quite a long time. As the avian guest was unable to fly, he rescued the bird and kept it in his house.

Later, on being informed, Jharsuguda range forester Ramesh Nath reached the spot immediately and took the white crow into his custody.

After conducting a thorough examination of its health and giving necessary medical treatment, the bird will be released into wild habitat, Jharsuguda forest officials informed.

