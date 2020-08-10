Bhadrak: A rare yellow turtle, most likely reported to be an albino, was rescued by a farmer from his field in Chandbali block of Bhadrak district, Monday morning.

Sources said Nirakar Mohanty was working in his agricultural field. Suddenly, he felt the touch of some hard and smooth mixed surface. When he looked down he saw a turtle. What caught his attention is the yellow and golden mixed colour of the turtle.

He later brought the turtle to his home and informed villagers regarding the same. The news spread like wildfire with a huge crowd gathering at Mohanty’s house to catch a glimpse of the turtle within moments of the news breaking.

The yellow colour of the turtle has caught the attention of denizens who seem to be showering great love on the turtle on several social media platforms.

Later the villagers informed forest department regarding the same. On being informed, Forest Department officials reached the spot and took possession of the rare turtle.

Chandbali Forester Subhas Nayak also informed that the turtle of this species is not seen here as they are located in freshwater.

Earlier a yellowish turtle was spotted in Balasore district July 20.

PNN