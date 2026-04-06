Madurai: In a major verdict in the 2020 Sathankulam custodial deaths case, Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sentenced nine Tamil Nadu policemen to death after convicting them of murder and related charges.

The court termed the crime “rarest of rare,” citing extreme brutality and abuse of power. The judgment came after a six-year trial, with the First Additional District and Sessions Judge convicting all nine accused.

The case relates to the deaths of businessman P. Jayaraj and his son J. Bennicks in Thoothukudi district. They were detained June 19, 2020, for allegedly violating COVID-19 lockdown norms by keeping their mobile accessories shop open beyond permitted hours.

Investigations found the two were subjected to sustained assault in custody through the night, suffering blunt force trauma and heavy bleeding that led to their deaths.

The incident sparked nationwide outrage, prompting a CBI probe. The agency told the court the assault was premeditated and sought maximum punishment, which the court accepted.

The convicted include Inspector Sridhar; Sub-Inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghu Ganesh; and personnel Murugan, Samadurai, Muthuraja, Chelladurai, Thomas Francis and Veilumuthu. A tenth accused, Special Sub-Inspector Pauldurai, died of COVID-19 during the trial.

The court said the case involved extreme custodial violence and warranted the death penalty, sending a strong message on accountability in such crimes.

According to reports, over 100 witnesses were examined during the trial, which spanned more than five years.