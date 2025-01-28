Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna, the talented actress known for her roles in films like Pushpa and Geetha Govindam, has recently sparked curiosity among her fans by hinting at her relationship status.

In a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rashmika opened up about her “happy place” and being a partner, leaving fans wondering about the identity of her significant other.

Although Rashmika didn’t reveal the name of her partner, rumours suggest that she is in a relationship with Vijay Deverakonda, her co-star from Dear Comrade. The two have been spotted together on several occasions, and their on-screen chemistry has led fans to root for their real-life pairing.

During the interview, Rashmika shared her thoughts on what makes her feel grounded and happy. “Home is my happy place. It makes me feel anchored, makes me feel rooted, makes me feel like success can come and go, but it’s not forever. But home is forever. So, I work from that space. As much as the love and this fame and the visibility that I get, I still am, just a daughter, just a sister, just a partner. I respect that life, that personal life that I have.”

Rashmika also revealed what she looks for in a man, saying, “They say eyes are the window to one’s soul. I believe in that and I keep smiling, so I am drawn to people who have a smiley face. And, of course, someone who respects people around them no matter who they are.”

While Rashmika’s comments have sparked speculation about her relationship status, Vijay Deverakonda has also been tight-lipped about the rumours. In a previous interview, the Arjun Reddy actor stated that he would talk about the rumours when he felt ready. “I will talk about it when I am ready; when I think that the world needs to know, and I want to share it with everyone. There needs to be a reason, a purpose and a time for it. So, on such a day, I will happily share it with the world in my way.”

As fans continue to speculate about Rashmika’s relationship status, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Chhaava, alongside Vicky Kaushal. The film promises to be a major cinematic event, and fans are eagerly awaiting Rashmika’s performance.

PNN & Agencies