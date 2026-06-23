Puri: Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan Tuesday announced a special arrangement for residents of Puri to facilitate entry into the Jagannath Temple during the upcoming Rath Yatra.

After chairing the second coordination meeting for the world-famous Rath Yatra, the minister said a dedicated mechanism is being developed to enable Puri residents to enter the temple more conveniently for darshan of Lord Jagannath.

The facility will be implemented with the support of the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC). According to the minister, the arrangement will be based on the two postal PIN codes covering Puri.

Under the proposed system, residents will be able to enter by producing their Aadhaar cards. However, they will not be permitted to bring relatives or friends under the special provision.