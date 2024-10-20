Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Ghudchadi’, is celebrating Karva Chauth.

Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared an array of pictures in Indian attire.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen dressed in a beige-coloured Anarkali suit which she paired with a red dupatta. She tied her hair neatly in a bun, and accessorised her look with statement jewellery.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy Karva Chauth to my husband! May you live till eternity. Always be fortunate. A lovely day to celebrate love and our families with our friends, and a winding up with a virtual fast-breaking. #karwachauth2022 #karwachauth I fast and pray not only for an unseen god but also for the living souls that make my life complete,with love and laughter, for their health and happiness forever. Hope you all had a great karwachauth and a greater year ahead”.

Raveena married film distributor Anil Thadani February 22, 2004, in Jag Mandir Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan according to Punjabi Khatri and Sindhi traditions. The actress gave birth to her daughter Rasha, in March 2005. In July 2008, she gave birth to her son Ranbirvardhan.

The actress, who is set to celebrate her birthday October 26, was born to filmmaker Ravi Tandon and Veena Tandon.

She made her debut with ‘Patthar Ke Phool’ (1991) which was a hit. In 1994, the actress starred in ten films with most of them turning out to be successful at the box-office. Four of the films were amongst the highest-grossing productions of the year including ‘Mohra’, ‘Dilwale’, ‘Aatish’, and ‘Laadla’.

The actress was feted with the Padma Shri award, the fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to Indian cinema by the Government of India in 2023.

IANS