Cuttack: Authorities of Ravenshaw University here have decided to conduct all the examinations of the institute by July 24.

“The university will reopen for students after June 17. All the pending examinations will be conducted by July 24. Some departments of the varsity were unable to conduct their internal examinations due to the lockdown over novel coronavirus. Now, the examinations are being conducted online,” said Vice-Chancellor Ishan Kumar Patro.

According to Patro, the Higher Education department has cancelled the second and fourth semester examinations of undergraduate courses and the second semester examinations of postgraduate courses of the university due to the lockdown over coronavirus. The department has asked the university authorities to prepare alternate ways to evaluate the students’ performance.

“Apart from the second and fourth semester examinations of undergraduate courses and the second semester examinations of postgraduate courses, all other examinations would be completed by July 24. We will inform the detail schedules of the examinations to students after considering the Covid-19 situation,” Patro said.

The Vice-Chancellor further informed that some departments of the university had conducted their internal examinations prior to the lockdown. But, many other departments could not conduct the internal examinations due to coronavirus outbreak. “Now, we are taking steps to conduct the examinations online. The students will get the question papers online. They will write the answers within a particular duration. The students will send their answer-sheets to their respective departmental heads through WhatsApp or email,” Patro added.

The Vice-Chancellor further revealed that the university authorities will convene a meeting to finalise the alternate way to evaluate the performance of second and fourth semester undergraduate students and second semester postgraduate students of the institute.