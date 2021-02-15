Chennai: Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin credited Monday Indian team’s batting coach Vikram Rathour for his batting performances recently. Ravichandran Ashwin put all the chatter around the challenging Chepauk pitch to end Monday with a magnificent century. He came in at No.8 and showed everyone how to bat on a deteriorating surface.

“I can’t say it’s been happening in the last three days, I have been practising with Vikram Rathour. I would love to credit him with how my batting has come through over the last four-five matches,” Ashwin said. This was after his gutsy show with the bat in Australia. He stood his ground despite hostile fast bowling by the home team. He was instrumental in India drawing the third Test at Sydney.

Ashwin exuded happiness for doing well in front of his home crowd. “I don’t know when the next Test is going to be here, but I am pleased. Don’t know if I will play another Test in Chennai, and if at all, when…,” he said.

Ashwin’s No. 11 companion Mohammed Siraj celebrated the senior player’s fifth Test hundred more than the man himself. From the other end, Ashwin enjoyed watching Siraj strike a couple of sixes.

“In the past when, he’s (Ishant Sharma) been with me when I got hundreds at home. So once Siraj came in, I knew how to approach the game. I was thrilled for his batting and told him to go through the line of the ball. It was amazing to see how excited he was when I got my hundred,” Ashwin pointed out.

“I don’t know what the team is feeling like but I am sure they are thrilled. I can’t thank the crowd enough, they have been very supportive,” stated.

Ashwin said that the team management after the defeat in the series-opener, had discussed ways to counter left-arm spinner Jack Leach. Ashwin was happy that the sweep shots came through well. “Even after the last Test, we spoke about how we are going to counter Leach. We decided to bring the sweep shot to the game. Last time I was sweeping, I was 19 years old, I hit a bit of sweep shots well today. I am thankful the plan has paid off. Sort of had a very good day,” said the Tamil Nadu player.