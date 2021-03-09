Dubai: India’s premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was Tuesday named the ICC men’s Player of the Month (February). Ravichandran Ashwin got the award for his stellar show against England in a four-match Test series at home. Ashwin took 32 wickets and also scored a century. His performances helped India beat England 3-1 and qualify for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). During the series, Ashwin also became the fourth Indian bowler to take 400 or more Test wickets.

England’s Tammy Beaumont was adjudged the women’s ‘Player of the Month’.

In the three Tests he played in February, Ashwin scored a 106 in the second innings of India’s second Test victory over England at Chennai. He took his 400th Test wicket in the third Test victory at Ahmedabad. He was the unanimous choice to win in the men’s category for February and garnered the most votes in the fan vote, the ICC said in a statement.

England Test captain Joe Root (333 runs and six wickets in three Tests against India), and West Indies Test debutant Kyle Mayers, who scored a match-winning 210 to help his team successfully chase 395 and win the first Test against Bangladesh, were nominated alongside Ashwin for the honour.

Beaumont played three ODIs in February against New Zealand where she passed 50 in each of these, totalling 231 runs.

“Ashwin’s consistent wicket taking, even in helpful conditions have helped to put his team ahead in a very important series. His century in the second Test was as critical. It came when England were trying to claw their way back into the match,” said Ian Bishop, a member of the ICC panel.