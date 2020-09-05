New Delhi: To mark her birthday, Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Saturday decided to extend a helping hand to the visually-challenged people and has planned on donating her eyes to give sight to the blind and restore their vision.

“With God’s grace, I have every essential organ that a human body needs and may be that’s why I cannot feel the pain of a blind person. But if in any way I can help them, it will be an honour for me,” she said while expressing happiness to be a part of the noble cause.

She also urged everyone to help those in need and support them in starting a new chapter in their lives. “I cannot explain what I am feeling right now but it is really peace giving and a satisfying moment for me. Hence, I want to appeal to everyone to make your death remembered by helping others for a noble cause,” she shares.

Last year, Rivaba had joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jamnagar, Gujarat. She was also the head of Karni Sena’s women’s wing in the state.

Her husband Ravindra is currently with his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to be held from September 19 to November 10.

IANS