Muniguda: With drought looming large in the Rayagada district, hundreds of farmers held a meeting at here Sunday raising various issues like declaration of drought zones, shortage of urea fertiliser and loan waiver.

Hundreds of farmers from 12 villages discussed in detail the drought crisis and drafted a memorandum over their demands.

They said that at this critical time of pandemic coupled with drought-like situation, farmers are in urgent need for loan waiver and water cess.

“There is need to connec Bengei nullah with Badanalla to facilitate irrigation in 12 panchayats. A mega irrigation project should be set up across Vansadhara river at Kantarabali to boost farming,” they said.

They also demanded the construction of a dam at Agula and declaration of drought zone for their region. A delegation of farmers will meet the tehsildar soon and submit their memorandum to the district collector.

The farmers informed that due to scanty rainfall, the region is going to see the spectre of drought very soon. “Rain has completely vanished. We do not have any water to continue farming. The saplings are dying,” farmers stated.

PNN