Rayagada: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to lay the foundation stone for the long-anticipated South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone headquarters at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh soon, the development has reignited discussions over the lack of progress in setting up the Rayagada Railway Division in Odisha, announced back in 2019 by the then Railway Minister along with the SCoR headquarters. Reports stated that while plans are underway for the prime minister’s programme, nothing has moved so far towards setting up the Railway Division in Rayagada. It is alleged that the delay reflects a systemic neglect of Rayagada region, a concern heightened by the absence of concrete steps, such as building a Divisional office or initiating substantial groundwork. Claiming that the announcement of the railway division in Rayagada was mere lip service, observers said that the delay was least anticipated given the fact that Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw represents Odisha. Moreover, questions are now being raised over the continued neglect of Rayagada at a time when the saffron party is at the helm both at the Centre and the state. Nevertheless, the contentious issue has sparked widespread concern and discontent among the public. For reference, a tender for the Rayagada Railway Division was floated in August 2024, with a submission deadline of one month, with the initial phase of the project estimated at Rs 108 crore. Thirteen consulting agencies were deemed technically eligible for the tender.

However, delays in the financial bidding process had been reported, triggering public speculations over the likelihood of intentional postponement of the project. In political circles the delay fuelled allegations that the Union government is repeatedly yielding to pressures from the Andhra Pradesh government. There are also talks that work on the Rayagada Railway Division ahead of the formation of the SCoR Zone in Visakhapatnam, could diminish the prominence of the latter.

Currently, the Visakhapatnam Division oversees 255 km of Odisha’s railway network. Upon establishment, the Rayagada Division would take over jurisdiction of railway tracks and stations in districts such as Rayagada, Gajapati, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, and Nuapada. Nevertheless, the BJP state leadership has allegedly gone silent over the establishment of a railway division at Rayagada. Observers pointed out that the dominance of Congress in Koraput district – the MP and MLAs from the six Assembly segments are from the party – might be the reason behind the alleged neglect towards the project. Meanwhile, various organisations have demanded immediate action over the Union government’s announcement of setting up the railway division in Rayagada, a region classified as underdeveloped. When contacted, Rayagada MLA Appalaswami Kadraka said, ”The government’s announcement was merely symbolic, aimed at gaining electoral advantage. Despite being in power both in the state and at the Centre, no tangible progress has been made.”