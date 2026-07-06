Rayagada: The death of a migrant worker in Tamil Nadu has intensified concerns over the safety of thousands of labourers from Rayagada district working in southern India, with the latest case marking the third such fatality involving the district’s migrant workers in just 35 days.

Kuladhar Gouda, 30, of Podapadar village in Kashipur block, was found hanging from a tree in Tamil Nadu, where he had travelled for work.

It remains unclear whether he died by suicide or was murdered and his body later suspended.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. According to family members, Kuladhar died Friday, but they were informed of the incident only Saturday, nearly 24 hours later.

The news plunged the family into mourning.

The family has informed local human rights activist Sadan Majhi, who has approached the police and the district labour department, seeking the return of the body and a fair investigation into the incident.

The latest death comes a day after the body of migrant worker Pradeep Sabar from Alangagada village in Gunupur block was recovered in similar circumstances.

In May, another worker from Rayagada, Bilama Gamang, was found hanging near a shrimp processing company’s hostel in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh.

The three deaths within a little more than a month have raised fresh questions about the safety and welfare of migrant workers from the district.

Official data show that more than 50,000 people from Rayagada work as migrant labourers in different states, particularly in southern India.

Kashipur and Kalyansinghpur blocks account for the largest number of migrant workers, despite the district being home to mining and industrial projects.

The continuing migration in search of livelihoods has become a growing concern for local residents and rights activists.