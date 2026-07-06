Jharsuguda: Police have cracked the murder of a 39-year-old man from neighbouring Jharkhand whose body was found near Muchbahal Medical Road under Belpahad police limits in Jharsuguda district, arresting two men and detaining a juvenile, officials said Sunday.

Addressing a press conference at the Jharsuguda police headquarters, Superintendent of Police Gundala Reddy Raghavendra said investigators identified the accused through witness statements, CCTV footage and intelligence inputs.

Police also recovered the stone and a wooden stick allegedly used in the murder. According to the investigation, Srujan Kumar, a native of Gumla district in Jharkhand, and the accused were consuming alcohol together on the night of July 2 when an argument broke out over an old personal dispute.

The altercation reportedly escalated, with the accused assaulting Srujan with a stone and a wooden stick before fleeing the scene.

Srujan’s body was recovered near Muchbahal Medical Road the next morning. The deceased had been living in Muchbahal for nearly 20 years and worked as a driver for a private company operating in the Lakhanpur area.

Police said a special investigation team was constituted under the supervision of senior officers to probe the case.

A case was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and investigators examined witness statements, analysed CCTV footage and gathered intelligence that led to the arrests.

The accused were identified as Anil Kishan, 33, of Aenlajharan village under Lakhanpur, and Dillip Kishan alias Chunu, 26, of Kishanpada in Belpahad.

A juvenile allegedly involved in the crime has been detained and is being dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the juvenile justice system, police said.

The stone and the wooden stick recovered from the scene have been sent for forensic examination.

Police said a chargesheet would be fi led be fore the court after the investigation is completed.