Rayagada: The only flyover in Rayagada town, which sits on National Highway 326 and serves as a crucial lifeline connecting the district with neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh, is in a dilapidated condition due to a lack of proper upkeep.

Inaugurated in 1999 by then Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang, the flyover initially remained under the jurisdiction of the Works department before being transferred to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in 2018.

While a minor repair was carried out in 2019 at a cost of Rs21 lakh, including maintenance of the flyover and the nearby Nagavali river bridge in JK Pur, no regular maintenance has been taken up ever since.

The structure is now in a precarious condition. Large cracks and potholes have formed on both sides of the road, and the guardrails are either damaged or missing altogether.

There have been instances in the past when cement blocks from the railings have fallen from the flyover near Sarala Square, narrowly missing people using the underpass below. The central part of the flyover has developed a hazardous bulge, causing heavy vehicles to lose balance and topple over.

Accidents involving motorbikes and cars have also become more frequent on the flyover due to these issues. In a fresh reminder of the risks, an oil tanker lost balance and toppled off the flyover after damaging the sidewall Sunday. The roadside stalls, which had come up under the flyover, had been crushed under the oil tanker.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Despite the frequent use of this route by administrative officials and VIPs, no serious attention has been given to its maintenance.

Rayagada MLA Kadraka Appala Swamy expressed frustration, stating that repeated complaints to the NHAI have fallen on deaf ears. “They always cite reasons like pending Detailed Project Reports or tender processes, but no real work has begun,” he said.

Kadraka has also raised the matter in the state Assembly, comparing the condition of Rayagada’s flyover with those in Bhubaneswar, which have been built around the same time but are maintained regularly. He questioned why Rayagada’s infrastructure is being neglected.

In response, Works Department Minister Pritiranjan Gharai claimed regular maintenance is being conducted and a proposal for major repairs has been sent to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The flyover will be repaired through a tender process once approval is granted.

Meanwhile, locals, intellectuals and political leaders have united in demanding immediate repairs and restoration of the flyover.

According to National Highways Executive Engineer Sarmajita Sethi, Rs3 crore has already been sanctioned for repairing both the flyover and the Nagavali river bridge. However, three separate tenders failed to attract contractors.

“There are no major local contractors in the area, and none from outside have applied,” she said, adding that a fresh tender will be issued soon.

In a positive development, Rs35 crore has also been approved for building a new bridge over the Nagavali river. A tender for this project will be floated shortly, she added.

However, questions remain whether the flyover and the bridge will be repaired in time or continue to be neglected to the point of collapse.

PNN