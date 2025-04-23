Pottangi: More than a hundred villagers from Dhulipadar, Nereduvalasa, and Tadivalasa — three key villages under Kotia Panchayat — approached former Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajanna Dora at his residence in the Salur Assembly constituency Monday afternoon.

They reportedly expressed their anguish, stating they continue to suffer due to the ongoing territorial dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. They emphasised that they are currently residing in Andhra and wish to remain under its administration.

Following this, Dora reportedly called a press conference at his residence in the evening, where he expressed solidarity with the villagers’ demands. He stated that during his tenure in government, the state had never hesitated to extend basic services — including education, healthcare, pensions, transport, and housing — to people in these border areas.

He urged the current Andhra Pradesh government to take the matter seriously, calling upon Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to take immediate steps towards resolution.

