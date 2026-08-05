New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Wednesday kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, while maintaining the status quo in its latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate also remained at 5 per cent, while the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate stood at 5.5 per cent.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that trade uncertainties linger as US has imposed fresh tariffs. Crude oil and financial markets remain volatile amid West Asia crisis, he added.

Several economists had expected the six-member MPC to maintain the status quo on interest rates and retain its neutral policy stance.

The policy review comes at a time when inflation has edged higher in recent months, though it remains within the RBI’s tolerance band. Rising crude oil prices, currency movements and developments in West Asia remain key factors influencing the central bank’s outlook.

At the same time, domestic economic conditions have remained resilient, supported by healthy growth momentum, favourable monsoon conditions and robust foreign capital inflows.

It the earlier MPC meeting in June, The MPC unanimously decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, in line with the expectations from economists. The Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate was set at 5 per cent, while the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate stood at 5.5 per cent.

Malhotra said while the economy remains resilient, incipient stress in certain segments are there and there are considerable risks surrounding both inflation and growth assessments.

In the June meeting, the RBI had revised its real GDP growth forecast for FY27 to 6.6 per cent, down from the earlier projection of 6.9 per cent, reflecting the impact of heightened global uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and rising energy prices.